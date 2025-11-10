Monday, November 10, 2025
Harka Raj Rai, Secretary of the House of Representatives of Nepal arrives to attend the Inter-Parliamentary Speakers Conference.

APP34-101125 ISLAMABAD: November 10 - Harka Raj Rai, Secretary of the House of Representatives of Nepal arrives to attend the Inter-Parliamentary Speakers Conference. APP/MAF/TZD
Harka Raj Rai, Secretary of the House of Representatives of Nepal arrives to attend the Inter-Parliamentary Speakers Conference.
APP34-101125
ISLAMABAD: November 10 –
