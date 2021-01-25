ALSO READ Hardly seen before, the perfect composition of a photograph of Father of the Nation Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Mother of the Nation Fatima Jinnah, walking out from under a freshly painted Pakistan sign was taken on the 12th day of April in 1948, after an address at the Islamia College in Peshawar. The photographer of this magnificent image was Muhammad Yusuf, then a 17 year old student at the College, who went on to become a professional Chemist and a lifelong Amateur Photographer. Muhammad Yusuf, now 89 years old, has clicked together a colossal personal photographic collection that now numbers in tens of thousands of portraits, events, people, still life, locations, architecture and scenes from the world over. (Match the photograph with APP story slugged Yusuf, an unsung personality shares rare photographs of Quaid, Fatima with heavy heart