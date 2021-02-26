Home Photos Hand Ball match is being played between SD High School and Yazman...PhotosSports PhotosHand Ball match is being played between SD High School and Yazman School during the Inter Tehsil School Sports Tournament 2021 Fri, 26 Feb 2021, 7:18 PMFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP38-260221 BAHAWALPUR: February 26 - Hand Ball match is being played between SD High School and Yazman School during the Inter Tehsil School Sports Tournament 2021. APP photo by Hassan BukhariAPP38-260221ALSO READ A view of special persons cricket match playing between Quetta and Abbottabad teams during National Special Sports Festival 2021 organized by Society for Special Persons at Cricket GroundRELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHORHand Ball match is being played between SD High School and Yazman School during the Inter Tehsil School Sports Tournament 2021A group photo of Deputy Commissioner Amir Khattak with special persons after the inauguration of National Special Sports Festival 2021 organized by Society for...A view of special persons cricket match playing between Quetta and Abbottabad teams during National Special Sports Festival 2021 organized by Society for Special...