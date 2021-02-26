Hand Ball match is being played between SD High School and Yazman School during the Inter Tehsil School Sports Tournament 2021
APP38-260221 BAHAWALPUR: February 26 - Hand Ball match is being played between SD High School and Yazman School during the Inter Tehsil School Sports Tournament 2021. APP photo by Hassan Bukhari
APP38-260221

ALSO READ  A view of special persons cricket match playing between Quetta and Abbottabad teams during National Special Sports Festival 2021 organized by Society for Special Persons at Cricket Ground

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR