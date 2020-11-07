Home Photos National Photos HAFIZABAD: November 07 – Prime Minister Imran Khan responds to the publics... PhotosNational Photos HAFIZABAD: November 07 – Prime Minister Imran Khan responds to the publics jubilation gathered at Municipal Stadium. APP Sat, 7 Nov 2020, 9:19 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP84-07 HAFIZABAD: November 07 - Prime Minister Imran Khan responds to the publics jubilation gathered at Municipal Stadium. APP APP84-07 ALSO READ HASANABDAL: November 06 Prime Minister Imran Khan addressing at Hassan Abdal Railway Station. APP RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR HAFIZABAD: November 07 – Prime Minister Imran Khan addressing a huge public gathering at Municipal Stadium. APP HAFIZABAD: November 07 – Prime Minister Imran Khan speaks to political leaders and notables during his visit. APP SWAT: November 06 Prime Minister Imran Khan greets a citizen after getting his Sehat Sahulat card. APP