HAFIZABAD: November 07 - Prime Minister Imran Khan responds to the publics jubilation gathered at Municipal Stadium. APP
APP84-07 HAFIZABAD: November 07 - Prime Minister Imran Khan responds to the publics jubilation gathered at Municipal Stadium. APP
APP84-07

ALSO READ  HASANABDAL: November 06  Prime Minister Imran Khan addressing at Hassan Abdal Railway Station. APP

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR