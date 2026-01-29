Thursday, January 29, 2026
HomePhotosNational PhotosH.E. Raimundas Karoblis, Ambassador of the European Union to Pakistan calls on...
PhotosNational Photos

H.E. Raimundas Karoblis, Ambassador of the European Union to Pakistan calls on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif.

APP10-290126 ISLAMABAD: January 29 - H.E. Raimundas Karoblis, Ambassador of the European Union to Pakistan calls on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif. APP/MAF/TZD
2
- Advertisement -
H.E. Raimundas Karoblis, Ambassador of the European Union to Pakistan calls on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif.
APP10-290126
ISLAMABAD: January 29 –
H.E. Raimundas Karoblis, Ambassador of the European Union to Pakistan calls on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif.
APP11-290126
ISLAMABAD: January 29 – H.E. Raimundas Karoblis, Ambassador of the European Union to Pakistan calls on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif. APP/MAF/TZD
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan