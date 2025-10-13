Monday, October 13, 2025
HomePhotosGeneral Coverage PhotosH.E. Nguyễn Hồng Diên, Minister of Industry and Trade of Vietnam, arrives...
PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos

H.E. Nguyễn Hồng Diên, Minister of Industry and Trade of Vietnam, arrives in Islamabad for a three-day official visit. He was warmly received at the airport by Additional Secretary (Trade Development), Trade & Investment Officer Hanoi, and Director TDAP. The Ambassador of Vietnam and his team were also present on the occasion

H.E. Nguyễn Hồng Diên, Minister of Industry and Trade of Vietnam, arrives in Islamabad for a three-day official visit. He was warmly received at the airport by Additional Secretary (Trade Development), Trade & Investment Officer Hanoi, and Director TDAP. The Ambassador of Vietnam and his team were also present on the occasion
APP55-131025 ISLAMABAD: October 13 - H.E. Nguyễn Hồng Diên, Minister of Industry and Trade of Vietnam, arrives in Islamabad for a three-day official visit. He was warmly received at the airport by Additional Secretary (Trade Development), Trade & Investment Officer Hanoi, and Director TDAP. The Ambassador of Vietnam and his team were also present on the occasion. APP/FHA
7
- Advertisement -
H.E. Nguyễn Hồng Diên, Minister of Industry and Trade of Vietnam, arrives in Islamabad for a three-day official visit. He was warmly received at the airport by Additional Secretary (Trade Development), Trade & Investment Officer Hanoi, and Director TDAP. The Ambassador of Vietnam and his team were also present on the occasion
APP55-131025
ISLAMABAD
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan