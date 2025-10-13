H.E. Nguyễn Hồng Diên, Minister of Industry and Trade of Vietnam, arrives in Islamabad for a three-day official visit. He was warmly received at the airport by Additional Secretary (Trade Development), Trade & Investment Officer Hanoi, and Director TDAP. The Ambassador of Vietnam and his team were also present on the occasion
Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.