H.E Ms. Pang Chunxue, Charge’d Affairs, Embassy of the People’s Republic of China called on Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar at Finance Division

APP66-210223 ISLAMABAD: February 21 - H.E Ms. Pang Chunxue, Charge’d Affairs, Embassy of the People’s Republic of China called on Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar at Finance Division. APP/ABB/FHA
A delegation of M/s Rothschild & Co comprising Eric Lalo, Partner and Thibaud Fourcade, Managing Director call on Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar at Finance Division

H.E. Andrew Dalgleish, British Acting High Commissioner called on Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar at Finance Division

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar, calls on President Dr. Arif Alvi, at Aiwan-e-Sadr

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar presided over the meeting of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet

Federal Finance Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar addressing the “Road Safety Conference for Parliamentarians, a global perspective, Pakistan-2023"

Ambassador of the Republic of Korea, Mr. Suh Sangpyo calls on the Federal Minister for Finance & Revenue, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar at Finance Division

Mr. Erik Berglof, Chief Economist of Asian Infrastructure and Investment Bank (AIIB) called on Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar at Finance Division

Finance Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar addressing agreement signing ceremony of launching Pilot project of Digitization / Dematerialization on NSCs through CDC, at Finance Division

Finance Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar addressing agreement signing ceremony of launching Pilot project of Digitization / Dematerialization on NSCs through CDC, at Finance Division

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar held a meeting with IMF review Mission led by IMF Mission Chief Nathan Porter at Finance Division

Secretary Senate, Muhammad Qasim Samad Khan exchanging views with Tomas Smetanka, Ambassador of Czech Republic at Parliament House

The Non-Resident Ambassador of Slovak Republic, Mr. Ladislav Ballek, presenting his diplomatic credentials to President Dr. Arif Alvi, at Aiwan-e-Sadr

