Tuesday, August 5, 2025
HomePhotosGeneral Coverage PhotosH.E Ms. Jane Marriott, British High Commissioner called on Muhammad Raza Hayat...
PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos

H.E Ms. Jane Marriott, British High Commissioner called on Muhammad Raza Hayat Harraj, Federal Minister for Defence Production.

APP68-040825 RAWALPINDI: August 04 - H.E Ms. Jane Marriott, British High Commissioner called on Muhammad Raza Hayat Harraj, Federal Minister for Defence Production. APP/IQJ/FHA
6
- Advertisement -
H.E Ms. Jane Marriott, British High Commissioner called on Muhammad Raza Hayat Harraj, Federal Minister for Defence Production.
APP68-040825
RAWALPINDI: August 04 –
H.E Ms. Jane Marriott, British High Commissioner called on Muhammad Raza Hayat Harraj, Federal Minister for Defence Production.
APP69-040825
RAWALPINDI: August 04 – H.E Ms. Jane Marriott, British High Commissioner called on Muhammad Raza Hayat Harraj, Federal Minister for Defence Production. APP/IQJ/FHA
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan