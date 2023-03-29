H.E. Mr. Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salim Al-Zaabi, Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates called on the Federal Minister for Finance & Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar

H.E. Mr. Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salim Al-Zaabi, Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates called on the Federal Minister for Finance & Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar
APP27-290323 ISLAMABAD: March 29- H.E. Mr. Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salim Al-Zaabi, Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates called on the Federal Minister for Finance & Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar. APP/MAF/FHA/SSH
H.E. Mr. Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salim Al-Zaabi, Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates called on the Federal Minister for Finance & Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar
APP27-290323 ISLAMABAD

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR