H.E. Mr. AKAMATSU Shuichi, Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan, Mr. Chaudhry Salik Hussain, Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis & Human Resource Development, Ms. Shaza Fatima, Federal Minister for Information & Communications, Mr. Mohammad Awn Sqlain, State Minister OPHRD, Mr. ITONAGA, Director JETRO, Ms. SAKURAI, CEO PlusW, Mr. MIYATA, Chief Representative JICA Pakistan, Mr. MATSUDA Kuninori, former Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan, Mr. Abdul Hameed, Ambassador-designate of Pakistan to Japan, Mr. Naseer Khan Kashani, MD Overseas Employment Corporation in a group photo at the “Pakistan-Japan Human Resources Stakeholders Meeting” held today at the official residence of the Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan
