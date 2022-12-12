H.E AMB.Yousef Aldobeiy Assistant Secretary General for Political Affairs along with his delegation will call on Advisor to the Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira at Azad Jammu and Kashmir Council Secretariat

APP63-121222 ISLAMABAD: December 12 - H.E AMB.Yousef Aldobeiy Assistant Secretary General for Political Affairs along with his delegation will call on Advisor to the Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira at Azad Jammu and Kashmir Council Secretariat. APP/FHA
Advisor to the Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira receive H.E AMB.Yousef Aldobeiy Assistant Secretary General for Political Affairs along with his delegation at Azad Jammu and Kashmir Council Secretariat

President SCCI Abdul Gafoor Malik presenting a shield to Mirza Khalid Ameen head of delegation inland study tour 32th Midcareer Management Course Lahore NIM at SCCI

President Dr. Arif Alvi in a group photo with a delegation of students and staff of the Cadet College, Killa Saifullah at Aiwan-e-Sadr

President Dr. Arif Alvi in a meeting with a delegation of the Oxford Pakistan Programme from the University of Oxford that called on him at Aiwan-e-Sadr

Girls visiting stalls during closing ceremony of 12th Pakistan Mountain Festival organized by Devcom-Pakistan and Pakistan National Council of the Arts

Girls capturing moments during closing ceremony of 12th Pakistan Mountain Festival organized by Devcom-Pakistan and Pakistan National Council of the Arts

Girls visiting stalls during closing ceremony of 12th Pakistan Mountain Festival organized by Devcom-Pakistan and Pakistan National Council of the Arts

A girl is wearing traditional (pakol) cap during closing ceremony of 12th Pakistan Mountain Festival organized by Devcom-Pakistan and Pakistan National Council of the Arts

Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf receiving Chairman Mazhilis of the Parliament of Kazakhstan Yerlan Koshanov on his arrival at Parliament House

Chairman Mazhilis of the Parliament of Kazakhstan Yerlan Koshanov and Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf offering prayer after planting a Magnolia Grandiflora sapling at Parliament Lawn

Chairman Mazhilis of the Parliament of Kazakhstan Yerlan Koshanov inscribing his remarks in Visitors Book. Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf is also present on the occasion

Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf in a group photo with Parliamentary Delegation led by Chairman Mazhilis of the Parliament of Kazakhstan Yerlan Koshanov at the Parliament House

