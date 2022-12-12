PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos H.E AMB.Yousef Aldobeiy Assistant Secretary General for Political Affairs along with his delegation will call on Advisor to the Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira at Azad Jammu and Kashmir Council Secretariat Mon, 12 Dec 2022, 10:33 PM TwitterFacebookWhatsAppPinterestLinkedinEmailTelegram APP63-121222 ISLAMABAD: December 12 - H.E AMB.Yousef Aldobeiy Assistant Secretary General for Political Affairs along with his delegation will call on Advisor to the Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira at Azad Jammu and Kashmir Council Secretariat. APP/FHA APP63-121222 ISLAMABAD APP64-121222 ISLAMABAD