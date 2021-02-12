Gypsy youngsters on their way after collecting discarded fruits and vegetables at Vegetable Market
APP26-120221 ISLAMABAD: February 12  Gypsy youngsters on their way after collecting discarded fruits and vegetables at Vegetable Market. APP photo by Irfan Mehmood
APP26-120221

ALSO READ  A worker sorting good quality of onions at Vegetable Market

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR