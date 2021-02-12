Home Photos Feature Photos Gypsy youngsters on their way after collecting discarded fruits and vegetables at... PhotosFeature Photos Gypsy youngsters on their way after collecting discarded fruits and vegetables at Vegetable Market Fri, 12 Feb 2021, 6:04 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP26-120221 ISLAMABAD: February 12 Gypsy youngsters on their way after collecting discarded fruits and vegetables at Vegetable Market. APP photo by Irfan Mehmood APP26-120221 ALSO READ A worker sorting good quality of onions at Vegetable Market RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR A worker sorting good quality of onions at Vegetable Market Labourers shifting bundle of sugarcanes for supply at Vegetable Market A gypsy youngster finding iron from waste of coal in front of Steel Factory