Home Photos Feature Photos Gypsy youngster searching and collecting valuables from heap of garbage in Provincial... PhotosFeature Photos Gypsy youngster searching and collecting valuables from heap of garbage in Provincial Capital Fri, 15 Jan 2021, 6:21 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP38-150121 KARACHI: January 15 - Gypsy youngster searching and collecting valuables from heap of garbage in Provincial Capital. APP photo by Syed Abbas Mehdi APP38-150121 APP39-150121 APP40-150121 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR A youngster waiting for customers to sell different cartoon shape balloons at Northern Bypass Gypsy children on the way while carrying dry branches for domestic use at Chuha Gujjar area Gypsy women on the way back carrying pots on their head after filling water at Mirza Para area