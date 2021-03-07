Gypsy women traveling on the donkey cart as world celebrates International Womens Day at Tando Yousuf Road
APP16-070321 HYDERABAD: March 07  Gypsy women traveling on the donkey cart as world celebrates International Womens Day at Tando Yousuf Road. APP photo by Farhan Khan

