Home Photos Feature Photos Gypsy women riding on donkey cart on the way towards their destinationPhotosFeature PhotosGypsy women riding on donkey cart on the way towards their destination Sun, 21 Mar 2021, 7:07 PMFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP46-210321 SIALKOT: March 21 - Gypsy women riding on donkey cart on the way towards their destination. APP Photo by Muhammad Munir ButtAPP46-210321ALSO READ A gypsy woman making food for their family in front of her makeshift houseRELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHORA gypsy woman making food for their family in front of her makeshift houseGypsy family traveling on Motorcycle cart at Abdullahpur bridgeA large number of gypsy persons searching valuables from heap of garbage at Latifabad