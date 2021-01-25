Home Photos Feature Photos Gypsy women on the way carrying bundles of branches of tree on... PhotosFeature Photos Gypsy women on the way carrying bundles of branches of tree on their head for domestic use Mon, 25 Jan 2021, 5:19 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP10-250121 HYDERABAD: January 25 Gypsy women on the way carrying bundles of branches of tree on their head for domestic use. APP photo by Farhan Khan RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR A person busy in cutting dried branches of tree to be used as fuel for cooking purposes Gypsy women carrying bundle of dry wood on their head for domestic use Labourers busy in loading branches of popular tree on tractor trolley at Northern bypass.