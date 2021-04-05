Home Photos Feature Photos Gypsy women filling cans with drinking water from water pipe line at... PhotosFeature Photos Gypsy women filling cans with drinking water from water pipe line at outside their makeshift houses near Sabzazar in Provincial Capital Mon, 5 Apr 2021, 10:30 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP48-050421 LAHORE: April 05 - Gypsy women filling cans with drinking water from water pipe line at outside their makeshift houses near Sabzazar in Provincial Capital. APP Photo by Mustafa Lashari ALSO READ A person loading bottles after filled with drinking water from tap RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR A person loading bottles after filled with drinking water from tap A crow drinking water to fulfill thirst from water tap Gypsy women busy in washing clothes at Channel Mori Canal