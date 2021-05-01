Home Photos Feature Photos Gypsy woman with her children eating biscuit on footpath at Gul Center PhotosFeature Photos Gypsy woman with her children eating biscuit on footpath at Gul Center Sat, 1 May 2021, 11:21 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP27-010521 HYDERABAD: May 01 Gypsy woman with her children eating biscuit on footpath at Gul Center. APP photo by Farhan Khan RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR CDA workers busy in fixing cemented blocks on footpath at G-8 Sector in Federal Capital Labourers taking nap on roadside footpath during hot day in Provincial Capital A gypsy woman cooking food for her family outside makeshift house in Federal Capital