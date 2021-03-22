Home Photos Feature Photos Gypsy persons searching valuables from heap of garbage at Joint RoadPhotosFeature PhotosGypsy persons searching valuables from heap of garbage at Joint Road Mon, 22 Mar 2021, 9:32 PMFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP20-220321 QUETTA: March 22 Gypsy persons searching valuables from heap of garbage at Joint Road. APP photo by Mohsin NaseerALSO READ Gypsy women riding on donkey cart on the way towards their destinationRELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHORGypsy women riding on donkey cart on the way towards their destinationA gypsy woman making food for their family in front of her makeshift houseGypsy family traveling on Motorcycle cart at Abdullahpur bridge