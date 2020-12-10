Home Photos Feature Photos Gypsy girls preparing bouquet of flowers for the sell to visitors at... PhotosFeature Photos Gypsy girls preparing bouquet of flowers for the sell to visitors at Finland Thu, 10 Dec 2020, 7:02 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP15-101220 HYDERABAD: December 10 Gypsy girls preparing bouquet of flowers for the sell to visitors at Finland. APP photo by Akram Ali APP15-101220 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR A female vendor waiting for customer to sell different items at her roadside setup HUNZA: October 28 – A guide briefing to the visitors about the centuries old Altit Fort. APP Photo by Irshad Sheikh RAWALPINDI: October 28 A vendor arranging and displaying flowers to attract the customers at his shop in a local market of the city....