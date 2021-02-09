Home Photos Feature Photos Gypsy girl filling cans with drinking water from water pipe line at... PhotosFeature Photos Gypsy girl filling cans with drinking water from water pipe line at Latifabad Tue, 9 Feb 2021, 8:43 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP31-090221 HYDERABAD: February 09 Gypsy girl filling cans with drinking water from water pipe line at Latifabad. APP photo by Farhan Khan APP31-090221 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR A flock of Yellow vented bulbul flying after drinking water from a stream in Margala Hills, National Park HYDERABAD: July 05 A thirsty crow drinking water to fulfill thirst from pipe. APP photo by Farhan Khan FAISALABAD: June 22 – A donkey quenching thirst while drinking water during sizzling hot weather in the city. APP photo by Muhammad Waseem