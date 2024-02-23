Election day banner

Gypsy girl collecting usable items from the garbage at Dalazak road

Gypsy girl collecting usable items from the garbage at Dalazak road
APP44-230224 PESHAWAR: February 23 – Gypsy girl collecting usable items from the garbage at Dalazak road. APP/SYR/MAF/FHA
Gypsy girl collecting usable items from the garbage at Dalazak road
APP44-230224
PESHAWAR: February 23 – 

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Follow Us

APP Services