Gypsy females selling camel milk at Chungi No. 9

Tue, 20 Apr 2021, 11:40 PM

MULTAN: April 20 - Gypsy females selling camel milk at Chungi No. 9. APP photo by Safdar Abbas

Female vendors selling camel milk at a roadside

Nomads on the way leading their camels while looking for customers to sell camel milk for livelihood at Masoom Shah Road

Vendors busy in making flower garlands and displaying flower bouquet to attract the customers at Chungi no 9