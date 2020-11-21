Home Photos Feature Photos Gypsy family washing their clothes at the banks of a canal PhotosFeature Photos Gypsy family washing their clothes at the banks of a canal Sat, 21 Nov 2020, 5:10 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP10-211120 MULTAN: November 21 - Gypsy family washing their clothes at the banks of a canal. APP photo by Tanveer Bukhari RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR UMERKOT: November 10 Women busy in washing their clothes in water pond. APP photo by Farhan Khan LARKANA: November 09 – Two persons busy in washing clothes at the bank of Rice Canal. APP photo by Nadeem Akhtar ISLAMABAD: November 09 A gypsy family on the way on donkey cart in Federal Capital. APP photo by Saeed-ul-Mulk