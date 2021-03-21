Home Photos Feature Photos Gypsy family traveling on Motorcycle cart at Abdullahpur bridgePhotosFeature PhotosGypsy family traveling on Motorcycle cart at Abdullahpur bridge Sun, 21 Mar 2021, 5:38 PMFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP02-210321 FAISALABAD: March 21 - Gypsy family traveling on Motorcycle cart at Abdullahpur bridge. APP photo by Tasawar AbbasAPP02-210321ALSO READ Gypsy women riding on donkey cart on the way towards their destinationRELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHORGypsy women riding on donkey cart on the way towards their destinationA gypsy woman making food for their family in front of her makeshift houseA large number of gypsy persons searching valuables from heap of garbage at Latifabad