APP32-190421 MULTAN: April 19 - Gypsy family catching fishes in a canal. APP photo by Safdar Abbas

Youngsters jumping and bathing in a canal

Youngsters jumping and bathing in a Canal to get some relief from scorching hot weather due to increasing temperature in the City

Children jumping and bathing in canal to get relief from hot weather in the city