Home Photos Feature Photos Gypsy children searching valuables from pile of garbage at a residential area...PhotosFeature PhotosGypsy children searching valuables from pile of garbage at a residential area of Tipu Road Fri, 19 Feb 2021, 9:07 PMFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP14-190221 RAWALPINDI: February 19 - Gypsy children searching valuables from pile of garbage at a residential area of Tipu Road. APP photo by Abid ZiaRELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHORWorker of Irrigation Department removing garbage from Gogera Branch Canal at Bootay Di Jhall Bridge for smooth flow of waterA view of trash accumulated in Nou Bahar Canal polluting the water and creating an environmental hazard; requiring urgent attention of the concerned authoritiesGypsy children playing snooker game on the footpath at Latifabad