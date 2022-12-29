PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Group photo of the participants of two-day training workshop with guest speaker organized by Pakistan Information Centre of Press Information Department at Information Service Academy Thu, 29 Dec 2022, 9:37 PM TwitterFacebookWhatsAppPinterestLinkedinEmailTelegramCopy URL APP41-291222 ISLAMABAD: December 29 – Group photo of the participants of two-day training workshop with guest speaker organized by Pakistan Information Centre of Press Information Department at Information Service Academy. APP/BB APP41-291222 ISLAMABAD: