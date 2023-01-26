PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Group photo of Principal of Model College for Girls F10/2 Prof. Sabah Faisal with the participants during Self-Grooming Contest at Model College for Girls F10/2 in connection with Intercollegiate Ceremony Thu, 26 Jan 2023, 3:09 PM TwitterFacebookWhatsAppPinterestLinkedinEmailTelegramCopy URL APP02-260123 ISLAMABAD: January 26 – Group photo of Principal of Model College for Girls F10/2 Prof. Sabah Faisal with the participants during Self-Grooming Contest at Model College for Girls F10/2 in connection with Intercollegiate Ceremony. APP/MAF/TZD/ZID APP02-260123 ISLAMABAD