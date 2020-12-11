Group photo of officials from Pakistan Navy and Anti Narcotics Force after hand taking of the seized Narcotics
APP56-111220 GWADAR: December 11  Group photo of officials from Pakistan Navy and Anti Narcotics Force after hand taking of the seized Narcotics. APP
APP56-111220

ALSO READ  Commodore Abdul Munib of Pakistan Navy during Change of Command Ceremony of Combined Task Force (CTF)-151 at HQs Combined Maritime Force Bahrain. Pakistan Navy took over the Command of CTF-151 for the 9th time

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR