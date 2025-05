- Advertisement -

SARGODHA: May 17 – Students are performing a tableau in a ceremony late night at Sargodha Arts Council on the occasion of Youm-e-Tashakur (Thanksgiving Day) to express solidarity with the Pakistan Armed Forces following the successful military operation ‘Bunyan-um- Marsous’ against Indian aggressions. APP/HSD/ABB