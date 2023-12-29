Grooms and brides during a mass marriage ceremony held in a local garden, organized by the Odero Lal Welfare Association. A total of 250 couples participated, including 125 Muslims and 125 Non-Muslims

Grooms and brides during a mass marriage ceremony held in a local garden, organized by the Odero Lal Welfare Association. A total of 250 couples participated, including 125 Muslims and 125 Non-Muslims
APP19-291223 TANDO ADAM: December 29 – Grooms and brides during a mass marriage ceremony held in a local garden, organized by the Odero Lal Welfare Association. A total of 250 couples participated, including 125 Muslims and 125 Non-Muslims. APP/AKS/ABB/ZID
Grooms and brides during a mass marriage ceremony held in a local garden, organized by the Odero Lal Welfare Association. A total of 250 couples participated, including 125 Muslims and 125 Non-Muslims
APP19-291223
TANDO ADAM: December 29 –
Grooms and brides during a mass marriage ceremony held in a local garden, organized by the Odero Lal Welfare Association. A total of 250 couples participated, including 125 Muslims and 125 Non-Muslims
APP20-291223
TANDO ADAM: December 29 – Brides during a mass marriage ceremony held in a local garden, organized by the Odero Lal Welfare Association. A total of 250 couples participated, including 125 Muslims and 125 Non-Muslims. APP/AKS/ABB/ZID

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Follow Us

APP Services