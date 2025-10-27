Tuesday, October 28, 2025
HomePhotosPhoto FeatureGrantees of the Catalytic Fund for Water Resources Accountability in Pakistan with...
PhotosPhoto Feature

Grantees of the Catalytic Fund for Water Resources Accountability in Pakistan with government, FCDO, and OPM representatives.

APP71-271025 ISLAMABAD: October 27 - Grantees of the Catalytic Fund for Water Resources Accountability in Pakistan with government, FCDO, and OPM representatives. APP/FHA
6
- Advertisement -
Grantees of the Catalytic Fund for Water Resources Accountability in Pakistan with government, FCDO, and OPM representatives.
APP71-271025
ISLAMABAD: October 27 – 
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan