Home Photos National Photos Graduate students attending 3rd Convocation of the Pakistan Institute of Fashion and... PhotosNational Photos Graduate students attending 3rd Convocation of the Pakistan Institute of Fashion and Design (PIFD) at PIFD Tue, 17 Nov 2020, 4:50 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP10-171120 LAHORE: November 17 - Graduate students attending 3rd Convocation of the Pakistan Institute of Fashion and Design (PIFD) at PIFD. APP photo by Mustafa Lashari APP10-171120 ALSO READ President Dr. Arif Alvi addressing to wheel chair distribution ceremony at Governor House RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR President Dr. Arif Alvi awarding medals among the position holder students during 3rd Convocation of the Pakistan Institute of Fashion and Design (PIFD) at... President Dr. Arif Alvi awarding medals among the position holder students during 3rd Convocation of the Pakistan Institute of Fashion and Design (PIFD) at... President Dr. Arif Alvi in a group photo with the faculty of Pakistan Institute of Fashion and Design (PIFD) on the occasion of 3rd...