PhotosNational Photos Governor Sindh Kamran Tessori addressing during Closing Ceremony of three days Photo Exhibition of Pakistan Association of Press Photographers (PAPP) at Press Club Tue, 24 Jan 2023, 11:46 PM TwitterFacebookWhatsAppPinterestLinkedinEmailTelegramCopy URL APP60-240123 KARACHI: January 24 - Governor Sindh Kamran Tessori addressing during Closing Ceremony of three days Photo Exhibition of Pakistan Association of Press Photographers (PAPP) at Press Club. APP/ABB/FHA APP60-240123 KARACHI