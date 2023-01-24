Governor Sindh Kamran Tessori addressing during Closing Ceremony of three days Photo Exhibition of Pakistan Association of Press Photographers (PAPP) at Press Club

Governor Sindh Kamran Tessori addressing during Closing Ceremony of three days Photo Exhibition of Pakistan Association of Press Photographers (PAPP) at Press Club
APP60-240123 KARACHI: January 24 - Governor Sindh Kamran Tessori addressing during Closing Ceremony of three days Photo Exhibition of Pakistan Association of Press Photographers (PAPP) at Press Club. APP/ABB/FHA
Governor Sindh Kamran Tessori addressing during Closing Ceremony of three days Photo Exhibition of Pakistan Association of Press Photographers (PAPP) at Press Club
APP60-240123 KARACHI