ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 live by APP
ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 live by APP

Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori meets with new Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf at Governor House

Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori meets with new Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf at Governor House
APP54-171023 KARACHI: October 17 - Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori meets with new Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf at Governor House. APP/ABB/FHA
Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori meets with new Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf at Governor House
APP54-171023
KARACHI

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Follow Us

APP Services