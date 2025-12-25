Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori and Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah after laying floral wreath at mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah to pay homage to the father of the nation on the occasion of his 149th birth anniversary.
