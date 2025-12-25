Thursday, December 25, 2025
HomePhotosNational PhotosGovernor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori and Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali...
PhotosNational Photos

Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori and Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah after laying floral wreath at mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah to pay homage to the father of the nation on the occasion of his 149th birth anniversary.

APP29-251225 KARACHI: December 25 - Representatives of The Three Arms Forces Saluting after laying a floral wreath at mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah to pay homage to the father of the nation on the occasion of his 149th birth anniversary. APP/AMH/ABB
6
- Advertisement -
Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori and Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah after laying floral wreath at mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah to pay homage to the father of the nation on the occasion of his 149th birth anniversary.
APP28-251225
KARACHI: December 25 – 
Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori and Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah after laying floral wreath at mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah to pay homage to the father of the nation on the occasion of his 149th birth anniversary.
APP29-251225
KARACHI: December 25 – Representatives of The Three Arms Forces Saluting after laying a floral wreath at mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah to pay homage to the father of the nation on the occasion of his 149th birth anniversary. APP/AMH/ABB
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan