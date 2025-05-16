38.2 C
PhotosNational Photos

Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori along with MQM Pakistan MNA,s & MPA,s talking to Media persons after laying Floral wreath at Mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah on the occasion to the mark Youm-e-Tashakur

APP44-160525 KARACHI: May 16 - Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori along with MQM Pakistan MNA,s & MPA,s talking to Media persons after laying Floral wreath at Mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah on the occasion to the mark Youm-e-Tashakur. APP/AMH/MAF/FHA
APP44-160525
KARACHI
