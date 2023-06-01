PhotosNational Photos Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori addressing during Prime Minister Electric Wheel Chairs Scheme distribution ceremony for the differently abled university students at Governor House Thu, 1 Jun 2023, 11:57 PM TwitterFacebookWhatsAppPinterestLinkedinEmailTelegramCopy URL APP77-010623 KARACHI: June 01 - Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori addressing during Prime Minister Electric Wheel Chairs Scheme distribution ceremony for the differently abled university students at Governor House. APP/AMH/TZD APP77-010623 KARACHI: APP78-010623 KARACHI: June 01 – Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori distributing electric wheel chairs under the Prime Minister Scheme to the differently abled university students at Governor House. APP/AMH/TZD APP79-010623 KARACHI: June 01 – Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori receiving shield from HEC during distribution of electric wheel chairs under the Prime Minister Scheme to the differently abled university students at Governor House. APP/AMH/TZD Sponsored Ad