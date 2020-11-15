Home Photos National Photos Governor Sindh Imran Ismail talking to media persons after inquiring about the... PhotosNational Photos Governor Sindh Imran Ismail talking to media persons after inquiring about the health of victim of Kashmore incident at National Institute of Child Health (NICH) Sun, 15 Nov 2020, 7:37 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP28-151120 KARACHI: November 15 - Governor Sindh Imran Ismail talking to media persons after inquiring about the health of victim of Kashmore incident at National Institute of Child Health (NICH). APP photo by Saeed Qureshi APP28-151120 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Industrial growth among top priorities of PM Imran Khan: Sindh Governor Governor Sindh briefs PM about availability of flour, sugar in province HYDERABAD: October 28 – Federal Minister for Energy (Power Division) Omar Ayub Khan, Governor Sindh Imran Ismail, Arbab Ghulam Raheem and Khurram Sher Zaman...