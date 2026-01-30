Governor Saleem says armed forces are pride of nation

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Jan 30 (APP):Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan has said that the country’s armed forces are pride of nation for their valor, professionalism and unwavering commitment to defend the country against all challenges.

Talking to the participants of the 55th Pakistan Navy Staff Course during a meeting at the Governor’s House here on Friday, he said the armed forces have played a vital role in war and peace, besides standing tall in the face of natural catastrophe faced by the country.

The delegation was led by Commandant Pakistan Navy War College Rear Admiral Sohail Ahmed Azmi which included 28 course members from friendly countries.

Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan, while paying tribute to the role of Pakistan’s forces in relief work, said that the soldiers of the Pakistan Navy have rendered invaluable services in relief work for the flood victims.

He said despite Pakistan having a very small share in climate change, it faces natural disasters like floods due to the global phenomenon.

The Governor Punjab said that the young generation is the asset of the country and they need training in the use of social media, adding, only negative news is considered news on social media, this trend needs to be changed in the media. He said that the youth should use social media as a source of knowledge, adding that degree programmes related to environmental changes have been started in universities.

He emphasized that the provinces should collaborate and learn from each other’s experiences.

The Governor Punjab further said that as Chancellor, he has taken steps to prevent harassment of women and drugs in universities. He said that when he became the Governor of Punjab, many universities were in financial crisis. He said that as Chancellor, he has taken steps to financially stabilize the universities and improve their rankings.

To a question, the Governor Punjab said that investment in the country is indispensable for the development of the country, adding that the system needs to be improved to promote foreign investment.

He said there is a need to provide one-window facility to foreign investors. He said if the country’s economy improves, youths will get jobs and the people will be prosperous.

Commandant Pakistan Navy War College Rear Admiral Sohail Ahmed Azmi, briefed the Governor of Punjab about various aspects of the course. Rear Admiral Sohail Ahmed Azmi also presented a commemorative shield to the Governor of Punjab.