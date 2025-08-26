Tuesday, August 26, 2025
Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Hader addressing at the 3rd NSPP Conference on AI organized by National Institute of Public Policy. APP/ABB

LAHORE: August 26 - Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Hader addressing at the 3rd NSPP Conference on AI organized by National Institute of Public Policy. APP/ABB
LAHORE: August 26 – Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Hader at the 3rd NSPP Conference on AI organized by National Institute of Public Policy. APP/ABB
