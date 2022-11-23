PhotosNational Photos Governor Punjab Muhammad Baligh ur Rehman confer degrees among students during 13th Convocation (2022) of the University of Veterinary & Animal Science, Lahore Wed, 23 Nov 2022, 7:26 PM TwitterFacebookWhatsAppPinterestLinkedinEmailTelegram APP65-231122 LAHORE: November 23 - Governor Punjab Muhammad Baligh ur Rehman confer degrees among students during 13th Convocation (2022) of the University of Veterinary & Animal Science, Lahore. APP/IRR/IQJ/TZD APP65-231122 LAHORE: APP66-231122 LAHORE: November 23 – Governor Punjab Muhammad Baligh ur Rehman confer degrees among students during 13th Convocation (2022) of the University of Veterinary & Animal Science, Lahore. APP/IRR/IQJ/TZD APP67-231122 LAHORE: November 23 – Governor Punjab Muhammad Baligh ur Rehman confer degrees among students during 13th Convocation (2022) of the University of Veterinary & Animal Science, Lahore. APP/IRR/IQJ/TZD APP68-231122 LAHORE: November 23 – Governor Punjab Muhammad Baligh ur Rehman receiving souvenir during 13th Convocation (2022) of the University of Veterinary & Animal Science, Lahore. APP/IRR/IQJ/TZD APP69-231122 LAHORE: November 23 – Captain of all the participant teams and officials pose in a photograph with trophy as The five-team Engro Central Asian Volleyball Championship is set to be held at the Nishtar Sports Complex from Nov 24. APP/IRR/IQJ/TZD