Governor Punjab Engineer Baligh-Ur- Rehman and Vice Chancellor Islamia University, Professor Dr. Athar Mehboob giving certificates to students in the 18th Convocation ceremony at the Islamia University

APP03-151022 BAHAWALPUR: October 15 – Governor Punjab Engineer Baligh-Ur- Rehman and Vice Chancellor Islamia University, Professor Dr. Athar Mehboob giving certificates to students in the 18th Convocation ceremony at the Islamia University.APP/HBR/ ZID/FHA
A group photo of volunteers from NED University’s Department of Architecture during distribution of Certificates of Appreciation and Cooperation for providing assistance in organizing PAPJ International Photo Exhibition at the Japanese Consulate

A group photo of volunteers from NED University’s Department of Architecture during distribution of Certificates of Appreciation and Cooperation for providing assistance in organizing PAPJ International Photo Exhibition at the Japanese Consulate

Governor Punjab Baligh ur Rehman offering Dua after inauguration of water filtration plant at Cantt Station in the city

Governor Punjab Baligh ur Rehman addresses during a program of distribution Rashan packages for the porters of Pakistan railways- Multan division at Cantt Station

Governor Punjab Muhammad Baligh Ur Rehman talk to APP regarding the rationale behind returning government legislation during an interview at FBR Governor’s House

PM’s educational incentive as Islamia University announces ‘no fee’ for Balochistan, ex-FATA students

Governor Punjab Muhamad Baligh-ur-Rehman calls on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif.

President Dr. Arif Alvi distributing cash prizes and certificates among the top position holders of the National Seerat Book Competition 2022

Federal Minister for Education & professional Training Rana Tanveer Hussain distributes awards and certificates among position holders at prize distribution ceremony Centralized Annual Examinations Class-V & VIII at IMCG F-6/2 in Federal Capital

Federal Minister for Education & professional Training Rana Tanveer Hussain distributes awards and certificates among position holders at prize distribution ceremony Centralized Annual Examinations Class-V & VIII at IMCG F-6/2 in Federal Capital

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Miftah Ismail meeting with Governor Punjab Balighur Rehman at Governor House

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Miftah Ismail and Governor Punjab, Muhammad Baligh ur Rehman in a group photo with the delegation of businessmen at Governor House.

