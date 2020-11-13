Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar addressing after inauguration of Al-Mustafa Hospital. Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Pir Noor Ul Haq Qadri also present
APP50-131120 LAHORE: November 13 - Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar addressing after inauguration of Al-Mustafa Hospital. Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Pir Noor Ul Haq Qadri also present. APP
APP50-131120

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR