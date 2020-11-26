Home Photos National Photos Governor Punjab Ch Muhammad Sarwar eating food with the children of Governor... PhotosNational Photos Governor Punjab Ch Muhammad Sarwar eating food with the children of Governor Houses staffers Thu, 26 Nov 2020, 6:57 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP15-261120 LAHORE: November 26 Governor Punjab Ch Muhammad Sarwar eating food with the children of Governor Houses staffers. APP photo by Ashraf Ch APP15-261120 ALSO READ Governor Punjab Ch Muhammad Sarwar distributing gifts among the children of Governor Houses staffers RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Governor Punjab Ch Muhammad Sarwar distributing gifts among the children of Governor Houses staffers Opposition should refrain from playing with people’s lives: Governor Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar addressing after inauguration of Al-Mustafa Hospital. Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Pir Noor Ul Haq Qadri...