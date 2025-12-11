Thursday, December 11, 2025
Governor of Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori is meeting Denmark’s Ambassador Ms. Maja Mortensen at the Governor House

APP40-111225 KARACHI: December 11 - Governor of Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori is meeting Denmark's Ambassador Ms. Maja Mortensen at the Governor House. APP/ABB/TZD
KARACHI
KARACHI 
KARACHI 
