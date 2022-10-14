Governor of Punjab, Muhammad Baligh Ur Rehman standing in respect of national anthem during the Convocation of NCBA&E Multan Campus

Governor of Punjab, Muhammad Baligh Ur Rehman standing in respect of national anthem during the Convocation of NCBA&E Multan Campus
APP35-141022 MULTAN: October 14 - Governor of Punjab, Muhammad Baligh Ur Rehman standing in respect of national anthem during the Convocation of NCBA&E Multan Campus. APP/QSM/ABB
Governor of Punjab, Muhammad Baligh Ur Rehman standing in respect of national anthem during the Convocation of NCBA&E Multan Campus
APP35-141022 MULTAN
Governor of Punjab, Muhammad Baligh Ur Rehman standing in respect of national anthem during the Convocation of NCBA&E Multan Campus
APP36-141022 MULTAN: October 14 – Governor of Punjab, Muhammad Baligh Ur Rehman addressing the Convocation of NCBA&E Multan Campus. APP/QSM/ABB

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR