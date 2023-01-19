PhotosNational Photos Governor of Punjab, Muhammad Baligh Ur Rehman is awarding degrees among the successful students during the 10th Convocation of Government College University Faisalabad New Campus Thu, 19 Jan 2023, 8:26 PM TwitterFacebookWhatsAppPinterestLinkedinEmailTelegramCopy URL APP49-190123 FAISALABAD: January 19- Governor of Punjab, Muhammad Baligh Ur Rehman is awarding degrees among the successful students during the 10th Convocation of Government College University Faisalabad New Campus -APP/TWR/MAF/TZD /SSH APP49-190123 FAISALABAD