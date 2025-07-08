Tuesday, July 8, 2025
Governor Kamran Khan Tessori, Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, and Justice Junaid Ghaffar stand for the national anthem during the oath-taking ceremony at Governor House

APP45-080725 KARACHI: July 08 – Governor Kamran Khan Tessori, Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, and Justice Junaid Ghaffar stand for the national anthem during the oath-taking ceremony at Governor House.
APP45-080725
KARACHI
